Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday

One hundred twenty-three calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. Several incidents were handled by officers, including two assaults at the middle school, a gas drive-off, and a two-vehicle crash on Mowhawk.

At about 8:18 pm, a traffic stop near Graves and Smith St. resulted in the arrest of the driver for alleged DWI and 3 counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

A traffic stop at about 11:09 pm near Highland Ave. and Webster St. resulted in the arrest of a man on a Macon Co. warrant. During the stop, the female passenger indicated to Officers that she had drug paraphernalia on her person. Officers located the drug paraphernalia. It was also determined the man had a revoked driver’s license. The driver was arrested and transported to the Caldwell County Detention Center with No Bond Allowed. The female passenger was cited and released