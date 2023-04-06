One Dead And One With Serious Injuries In Crash

A single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Caldwell County took the life of a passenger and left the driver with serious injuries. Eighty-four-year-old Marilyn S Huffman of Braymer died at Liberty Hospital following the crash. She was a passenger in the vehicle driven by 78-year-old Dennis L Huffman, who had serious injuries. Both were taken to Liberty Hospital. The Missouri Highway Patrol report the crash occurred at about 2:30 pm on Missouri 116, at Gold Road near Lathrop. The report states Huffman was eastbound and ran off the south side of the road. He overcorrected and skidded off the north side of the road and into the ditch, causing the vehicle to spin around. They were not wearing safety belts.

