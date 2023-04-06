Polk Street Bridge Closes Monday

Chillicothe Motorists that use the Polk Street Bridge to cross the railroad tracks will need to find an alternate route next week, as the bridge will be closed. Chillicothe Street Superintendent Jeff Gillespie says Monday at 7:00 am, Polk Street will be blocked at Broadway St & Polk and Missouri & Polk.

There will be Detour signs placed for alternative routes. The Street and bridge will be shut down for approximately four days to allow for the replacement of bridge approaches and sealing of the bridge deck.

If you have questions, call 660-646-3811