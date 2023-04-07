Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One hundred fifteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include a traffic crash, noise complaints, well-being checks, traffic stops, and animal control.

09:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Calhoun St. for a report of a stolen trailer. Officers were advised the owner had not seen it in 3 weeks. Officers took a report and the investigation is ongoing.

1:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Washington St. for a man with an arrest warrant. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. The Deputy took the male into custody for his warrant. The officers also had previous pending charges on the man.

11:25 p.m., Officers were flagged down in the 400 block of Locust St. for a fight in progress. One man refused to listen to the commands of Officers and began walking away. As he was taken into custody he began resisting. The victim did not want to press charges. The suspect was taken to the Chillicothe Police Department where he was cited for resisting arrest and released.