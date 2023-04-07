Dupy & Kincaid Tied For 1st Ward Council Seat

The vote for Chillicothe’s 1st Ward is officially a TIE.

When Tuesday’s Municipal Election was over, the vote for Chillicothe’s 1st Ward Councilman was separated by just one vote.

Chillicothe 1st Ward

Dowell Kincaid 218

Reed Dupy 217

This (Friday) morning, a bipartisan committee reviewed the election results.

Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks there was one provisional ballot, That ballot was approved and resulted in a tie vote of 218 votes for both Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid.

City officials will meet with their attorneys and determine the appropriate actions to decide the race.