Trenton City Council Meets Monday

Bids and an animal control officer are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall. There are no ordinances for consideration.
New Business includes:
- Discussion/approval of rock hauling bids
- Discussion of an electric rate incentive program
- Discussion of price of TMU sewer pickup to street department
- Appointment of animal control officer
The Trenton City Council will meet again on Wednesday, April 12th for a short meeting for a transition from the current Mayor and council to the new Mayor and council.