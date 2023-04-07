fbpx
Trenton City Council Meets Monday

Bids and an animal control officer are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday.  The meeting begins at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.  There are no ordinances for consideration.

New Business includes:

  1. Discussion/approval of rock hauling bids
  2. Discussion of an electric rate incentive program
  3. Discussion of price of TMU sewer pickup to street department
  4. Appointment of animal control officer

The Trenton City Council will meet again on Wednesday, April 12th for a short meeting for a transition from the current Mayor and council to the new Mayor and council.

 

 

