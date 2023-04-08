David Lee Moss, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, April 7, 2023, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kansas City, Missouri.

David was born the son of Tom Briggs and Priscilla (Bethards) Moss on July 8, 1952, in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1970 graduate of Chillicothe High School. After graduation, he attended Trenton Junior College. He was united in marriage to Deborah Sue Hapes on June 20, 1981 at Mt. Olive Methodist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She survives of the home. David managed Rupp Automotive in Trenton, Missouri, for several years, before transferring to the Chillicothe Warehouse to work in customer service and phone room. He was later promoted to Regional Sales Representative, and worked until the company closed in 1998. After Rupp Automotive closed, David then worked in St. Louis, Missouri, as a sales representative for St. Louis Auto Parts Company. He was a member of the Chula School Board from 1996-2004.

In 1985, David began working on cars in his shop. In 2000, he became a full time self-employed mechanic, working on cars, trucks, grain trucks, tractors, and much more. He had a true love and passion for people and vehicles. He would help numerous people at all times of the day if they needed it. David loved to visit in his shop or on the phone, and always had the coffee pot on and a fridge full of beverages for visitors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Deborah Moss of the home; two daughters, Tonja Tiemeyer and husband Max of Meadville, Missouri, and Shelby Marsh and husband Tom of Chillicothe, Missouri; six grandchildren, Alivia, Eli, Levi, and Jaxon Tiemeyer of Meadville, Missouri, and Ruger and baby girl Marsh due in July of Chillicothe, Missouri; eight brothers and sisters, Marcia Moss of Chillicothe, Missouri, Dennis Moss of Utica, Missouri, Darrell Moss of Chillicothe, Missouri, Sondra Crowder of Omaha, Nebraska, Richard Moss of Chillicothe, Missouri, Anita Jacobs and husband Howard of Meadville, Missouri, Mark Moss and wife Jenny of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Mary Beth Pepper and husband Mike of Columbia, Missouri. David is also survived by many one uncle, three aunts, nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother and father-in-law, Maurice (Doc) and Hattie Hapes; and Elsie May (Bennett) Hapes; one sister, Carol Ann Spencer; and two sisters-in-law, Brenda Moss and Sylvia Moss.

Funeral services will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, from 12 noon until 8:00 p.m. Burial will be held at May Cemetery, Chula, Missouri. Memorial contributions may be made to the Livingston County R-3 School District and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at funwww.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.