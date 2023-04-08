First Ward – TIE – Two Options

The vote for Chillicothe’s 1st Ward is officially a TIE. The City will determine the next step.
Friday morning, a bipartisan committee reviewed the election results.
Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks there was one provisional ballot, That ballot was approved and resulted in a tie vote of 218 votes for both Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid.
Chillicothe City officials met with their attorneys and determined they have two options to decide the race.
- The City of Chillicothe could have a special “run- off” election.
- State statute allows for a drawing to determine the winner. The City Clerk would need each candidate to turn in a written statement by Monday morning, to the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, stating that they agree to this alternative procedure of a drawing. If both candidates agree, the City Clerk will decide a time and place to have this drawing and notify each candidate at least five days prior to the drawing.