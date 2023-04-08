First Ward – TIE – Two Options

The vote for Chillicothe’s 1st Ward is officially a TIE. The City will determine the next step.

Friday morning, a bipartisan committee reviewed the election results.

Livingston County Election Authority Sherry Parks there was one provisional ballot, That ballot was approved and resulted in a tie vote of 218 votes for both Reed Dupy and Dowell Kincaid.

Chillicothe City officials met with their attorneys and determined they have two options to decide the race.

The City of Chillicothe could have a special “run- off” election.

State statute allows for a drawing to determine the winner. The City Clerk would need each candidate to turn in a written statement by Monday morning, to the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, stating that they agree to this alternative procedure of a drawing. If both candidates agree, the City Clerk will decide a time and place to have this drawing and notify each candidate at least five days prior to the drawing.