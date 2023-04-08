MoDOT Roadwork For The Week Of April 10th

Spring roadwork projects have begun and there are several projects around the northwest part of Missouri. In the local counties, that work includes pothole patching around the region.

Caldwell County

Route 116 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Union Pacific railroad, approximately 2 miles east of Route 13, through mid-June 2023. A signed detour is in place

Carroll County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately 1 mile east of Route OO, through April 2023. (

US 24 – Bridge rehabilitation projects through June

S. Route 24 (Benton Street) over US 65

The north and southbound US 24/65 bridges over Old U.S. Highway 24/Outer Road 24 and the BNSF railroad, located just south of the Benton Street Bridge

Chariton County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023

Grundy County

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Wolf Creek Bridge, between Routes 6 and WW, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route W – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Hickory Creek Bridge, between Route WW and F, through early July. A signed detour is in place.

Route 139 – Resurfacing project from Route 6 at Humphreys to the Parsons Creek Bridge north of Route 6 (Linn County), April 13-21. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while work zone is active.

Linn County

Route WW – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Van Dorsen Creek Bridge, 3 miles east of Marceline, through May 2023.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Shoal Creek, north of Route DD, through July 2023.

US 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Blackwell Creek, 1.2 miles east of Route 65 near Chillicothe, through June 2023. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane, each direction with a 10-foot width restriction in place.

Route K – Resurfacing project from Route E (Grundy County) to US 65, April 3-12. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while work zone is active.

Route U – Resurfacing project from Route F (Grundy County) to Route 190, April 12-18. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while work zone is active.

Sullivan County

Route E – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, 8 miles northwest of Milan, through May 2023.

Route BB – Resurfacing project from Route EE (Putnam County) to Route K, April 11-25. The road will be narrowed to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction while the work zone is active.