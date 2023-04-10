Do you have ideas for stories, but aren’t sure how to put them into a workable format? Do you want to support writers? You are invited to join local authors at the Livingston County Library on Wednesday, April 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 pm for an Author Symposium. The event will start with a panel discussion on the writing process and publishing experiences. The panel will include new authors as well as seasoned and highly successful ones, so this should be very informative.

A Meet and Greet with the authors will immediately follow the panel discussion. This is your chance to visit with each author individually. Authors will have books for sale and will likely even autograph them for you!

Genres include fiction, nonfiction, local history, devotional, and fantasy. This will be informal and fun!

For questions about this program, please call the library at 660-646-0547