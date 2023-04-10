Richard Bartley Benson, age 83, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Cox Medical Center South, Springfield, Missouri.

Richard was born the son of David and Mary (Kelly) Benson on August 26, 1939, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was a graduate of De La Salle High School, Kansas City, Missouri, where he was voted Best Athlete in the Kansas City Metro Area his senior year. Richard was united in marriage to Shirley Rollheiser on November 29, 1958, in Mission, Kansas. She survives of the home. Richard worked as the President of Reynolds Tool & Die in Chillicothe, Missouri, and St. Joseph, Missouri. He then worked as Vice President of Sales for Phelps Tool & Die in Kansas City, Missouri, for several years. Lastly, he worked as the Vice President of Business for Dickerson Tool & Die in Chillicothe, Missouri, for many years. He was a member of St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. Richard was also a member of the Chillicothe Booster Club, serving as President for many years, as well as the CHS Alumni Association.

Richard loved playing bridge, and was a member of the Chillicothe Bridge Club. He was an avid sports fan, especially the CHS Hornets and the Kansas City Chiefs. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved to barbecue, especially ribs and chicken. Richard was a big family man, and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren, attending all of their sports practices and sporting events. He also had a home at the Lake of the Ozarks, where he spent many years with his friends and family fishing, boating, and enjoying life.

Survivors include his wife Shirley Benson of the home; three sons, Richard B. Benson, Jr., and wife, Dee of Creston, Iowa, Dennis Benson and wife Kelly of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Shawn Benson and wife Chelle of Atlanta, Georgia; eight grandchildren, Richard Benson III and wife Emily of Bondurant, Iowa, Jordan Bell and husband Ryan of Newton, Iowa, Lauren Disselhoff and husband Bill of Parkville, Missouri, Megan Fulton of Kansas City, Missouri, Bailey Tennesen and husband Andrew of Kansas City, Missouri, Brooke Hyland and husband Matt of Atlanta, Georgia, Blake Benson of Albany, New York, and Addison Benson of Atlanta, Georgia; eleven great grandchildren, Farrah, Blakely, Drew, Kimber, Benson, David, Bentley, Georgia, Mia, Andi, and Richard IV. He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, David Benson, Jr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. A Parish Rosary will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. A scheduled visitation will be held at the St. Columban Catholic Church, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Saturday, April 15, 2023, one hour prior to the service at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Friday, April 14, 2023, from 12 noon until 7:00 p.m. Burial will be held at St. Columban Catholic Cemetery, Chillicothe, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Celiac Disease Foundation and/or Chillicothe Football Alumni Fund and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

