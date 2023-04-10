Weekend Report For The Chillicothe Police Department

Two-hundred sixty-five calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Officers from Friday through the weekend. Some of the calls include non-injury accidents:

Friday:

11:15 am, Stealing was reported at 125 Ryan Lane

1:32 pm, Officers responded to a report of a burglary in the 800 block of Jefferson Street. Officers arrested two suspects for this crime. Further investigation is to continue.

2:12 pm, a sexual assault report was taken and remains under investigation.

3:26 pm, Officers responded to the 100 block of Herriman for a child abuse report. The investigation continues

Saturday:

8:37 pm, Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and Bus. 36 Hwy. for an injury accident.

Sunday:

10:15 am, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves for a report of leaving the scene of an accident. The investigation continues.

10:13 pm, Officers responded to the 200 block of Polk for an assault.

10:51 pm, Officers arrested a woman on an outstanding warrant. She was taken to the Harrison County Jail.