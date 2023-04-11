Hornets Tennis Shuts Out Benton 9-0

The Chillicothe High School Boys Tennis team took down Benton on Monday evening in dominant fashion 9-0. The Hornets improve to 3-2 on the year with the victory.

Singles (6-0)

1. Josh Adams 8 – 4 Redemer

2. Gabriel Peterson 8 – 3 Piepergerdes

3. Jadon Collins 8 – 1 Simpson

4. Anthony Trantham 8 – 3 Wahlgreen

5. Jackson Reeter 8 – 2 Stewart

6. Parker Savage 8 – 1 Baig

Doubles (3-0) 1. Adams/Peterson 9 – 8 (7-3) Piepergerdes/Simpson 2. Collins/Reeter 8 – 1 Redemer/Stewart 3. Trantham/Savage 8 – 5 Wahlgreen/Baig

Chillicothe’s next match is at home against MEC foe Bishop Leblond on Tuesday at 4 pm.