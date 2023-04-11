Two Arrests In Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department handled 109 calls for service Monday. These include traffic stops, business checks, well being checks and more.

11:54 a.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Locust St. for a man with a warrant for his arrest. The warrant was confirmed and the man was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

07:52 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of W Mohawk Rd. for a man who called and stated he had an active arrest warrant. The man was taken into custody. He was transported to the Livingston/Caldwell County line where he was transferred to Hamilton Police Officers.