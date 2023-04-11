Youth In Ag Scholarships Awarded

The Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture 2023 Scholarship winners are announced. These students are seeking higher education at a university/college of their choice.

Scholarship applicants were evaluated in a variety of areas including Missouri State Fair participation, grade point average, community involvement, and leadership roles.

The winners will be recognized on April 21 during the annual State FFA Convention in Columbia.

Scholarships of $1,500 scholarships winners from the local area are:

Kaitlyn Burns, Bosworth

Hailey Eads, Trenton

Wyatt Gilmer, Polo

Hayden Harms, Mendon

Anisten Houghton, Hamilton

Ella Johnson, Chillicothe

Baylor Montgomery, Brookfield

Ruby Schmidt, Carrollton

Chase Simmons, Unionville

Makenna Stundebeck, Salisbury

Claire Damien Walker, Chillicothe

Karlie Waterman, Wheeling