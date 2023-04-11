Youth In Ag Scholarships Awarded

The Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture 2023 Scholarship winners are announced. These students are seeking higher education at a university/college of their choice.
Scholarship applicants were evaluated in a variety of areas including Missouri State Fair participation, grade point average, community involvement, and leadership roles.
The winners will be recognized on April 21 during the annual State FFA Convention in Columbia.
Scholarships of $1,500 scholarships winners from the local area are:
Kaitlyn Burns, Bosworth
Hailey Eads, Trenton
Wyatt Gilmer, Polo
Hayden Harms, Mendon
Anisten Houghton, Hamilton
Ella Johnson, Chillicothe
Baylor Montgomery, Brookfield
Ruby Schmidt, Carrollton
Chase Simmons, Unionville
Makenna Stundebeck, Salisbury
Claire Damien Walker, Chillicothe
Karlie Waterman, Wheeling