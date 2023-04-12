Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred fifteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include business checks, traffic stops, well-being checks, and domestic issues.

08:49 a.m., Officers responded to the Hwy 65 and US 36 overpass for a two-vehicle crash. A driver on the eastbound off-ramp stopped at the intersection of US 65. The driver then failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle and pulled into the intersection resulting in an accident. That driver was transported by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle refused medical treatment on the scene. The driver taken to the hospital was ticketed for failing to yield resulting in an accident and no insurance.

09:16 a.m., Officers responded to the 2600 block of Washington St. for a man who allegedly inappropriately touched a female in an unwanted way. The man was later located and a traffic stop was conducted. He was arrested for no valid operator’s license, assault and DWI. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Officers also responded to three crashes Tuesday morning that had no injuries, but drivers were cited.