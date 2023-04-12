Hall Faces Amended Charges For Deaths In 2002

A woman charged in the 2002 deaths of three individuals at a Chillicothe hospital faces revised charges and has several hearings scheduled this month.

Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Ann Hall was originally charged with alleged 1st-degree murder in the death of Fern Franco in May of 2002. That charge was recently amended to two counts of alleged 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of Fern Franco in May of 2002 and Coval Gann in March of 2002. And one count of alleged 2nd-degree attempted assault on Norma Pearson in March of 2002. That case is currently assigned to Judge Daren L Adkins in Clinton County, with plea and trial setting scheduled for April 21st at 9:00 am.

In Livingston County Court, Hall faces charges of alleged 1st-degree Murder and alleged Filing False Documents. Those hearings were scheduled for this (Wednesday) morning and have been continued to April 26th at 8:30 am, before Judge Michael R Leamer in Livingston County Court.