Hornets Track And Field Grabs 1st, Lady Hornets 3rd At Richmond Relays

The Chillicothe High School track and field teams participated in the Richmond Relays on Tuesday evening where the Hornets and Lady Hornets each competed in 19 different events. The Hornets placed 1st and the Lady Hornets finished in 3rd place.

Here are the events with a Chillicothe top three finisher:

Running Events:

400m dash:

Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 1:02.32 (2nd place)

1600m:

Boys – Laik Graham – 4:39.52 (2nd place)

3200m:

Boys – Cain Evans – 10:12.64 (1st place)

100m hurdles:

Girls – Emmy Dillon – 17.61 (3rd place)

300m hurdles:

Girls – Emmy Dillon – 52.95 (2nd place)

4 x 200m relay:

Girls – Lyla Beetsma, Belle Englert, Rebecca Pittman-Maupin, Kayanna Cranmer – 1:54.47 (3rd place)

4 x 400m relay

Girls – Rebecca Pittman-Maupin, Lyla Beetsma, Sadie Bonderer, Kayanna Cranmer – 4:21.09 (3rd place)

4 x 800m relay

Boys – Jonathan Sanchez, Clayton Savage, Laik Graham, Cain Evans – 8:34.27 (2nd place)

Jumping Events

Pole Vault:

Boys – Charles Walker – 3.66m (2nd place)

Long Jump:

Boys – Alijah Hibner – 5.31m (1st place)

Triple Jump

Boys – Javon Kille – 12.39m (2nd place)

Throwing Events

Discus:

Girls – Sadie Midgyett – 30.77m (1st place)

Boys – Isaiah Sprong – 39.15m (2nd place)

Shane Murphy – 37.77m (3rd place)

Javelin:

Girls – Hope Helton – 29.00m (3rd place)

Boys – Cy Evans – 44.54m (3rd place)

TEAM SCORES

Girls – 1. Lawson – 132

Holden – 112 Chillicothe – 75

Boys – 1. Chillicothe 106

Lexington – 89 Holden – 77.50