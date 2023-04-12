Kingston Teen Has Serious Injuries In Crash

A 16-year-old Kingston boy had serious injuries in a crash Tuesday evening near Hamilton on US 36. State Troopers report the 16-year-old boy was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center following the crash that occurred when the boy was southbound and attempted to cross US 36 at Route P. He was struck on the passenger side by an eastbound car, driven by 78-year-old Jean E Golden of Chillicothe. Golden was taken to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe for treatment of minor injuries. They were both wearing safety belts.

