Chillicothe Police For Wednesday

One hundred thirteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Wednesday. The calls include minor accidents, dogs running loose, domestic disturbances, recovered property, checked a possible gas leak, and checked reports of suspicious activity.

7:43 am, Subject reporting a leaving the scene vehicle crash at Calhoun and Washington Streets…The investigation continues.

6:27 pm, an individual came to the Police Department to surrender themselves on an active warrant. They were arrested, processed, posted bond and released.