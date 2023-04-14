Franklin Eugene “Gene” Figg, age 70, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Livingston Manor Care Center, Chillicothe, Missouri.

Gene was born the son of Harold R. and Marion J. (Searcy) Figg on August 27, 1952 in Chillicothe, Missouri. He was a 1970 Hale High School graduate. Shortly thereafter, he joined the United States Air Force. He served at Ubon Airfield, Thailand, during the Vietnam War, where he was an administrative specialist. Gene worked for the City of Chillicothe as the Airport- Assistant Operator for many years. He enjoyed following NASCAR, especially Tony Stewart and watching Kansas City Chiefs football. He also enjoyed putting together puzzles. Gene is survived by two daughters, Breanna Figg of St. Joseph and Tanya Figg of Chillicothe, and Missouri; one son, Eric Crose of Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren, Carson Aguilar- Figg and Elena Quintero Figg of Chillicothe, Missouri and Olivia Vieth of St. Joseph, Missouri; and two brothers, Rick “Jim” Figg of Pittsburg, Missouri and Gail Figg of Omaha, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents and one nephew, Brandon.

Memorial services will be held at Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri Friday, April 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. A private family inurnment will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, Missouri. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Thursday, April 20 , 2023, from 12:00 noon until 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Lung Association and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, PO Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601. Online condolences may be made to www.lindleyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.