The annual GRTS Mock Accident event sponsored by Skills USA begins Tuesday morning. Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Highway Patrol, Chillicothe Police, and Livingston County Sheriff will participate in the event that will include a staged accident. As part of the program, as weather permits, a student will be flown from the scene by LifeFlight Eagle, another will be removed by the County Coroner.

Additional demonstrations will include a mock ER set-up by Hedrick Medical Center, The seatbelt convincer and roll-over simulator, a drunk driving simulation and opportunities to interact with various agencies.

The programs will start around 8:00 am and around 12:15 pm.