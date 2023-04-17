Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to nearly 250 calls for service from Friday – Sunday. Some of the calls included well-being checks, domestic disturbances, animals running loose, and juvenile issues.

Saturday, April 15th

02:43 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Ryan Ln. for a report of a burglary at a storage unit. Officers took a report and the investigation is continuing.

11:42 p.m., Officers received a report of a possible sexual offense from an outside law enforcement agency. A report was taken and the investigation is continuing.

S unday, April 16th

12:47 a.m., Officers responded to the eastbound lane of US 36 at the Blackwell Creek bridge for a semi-truck that had run off the road in the construction area. The driver was cited for failing to drive within a single lane. No injuries were reported.