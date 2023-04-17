Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One crash and one arrest are reported for the area counties over the weekend. Both occurred in Chariton County.

Saturday at about 5:10 am, 76-year-old Lawrence D Logue of Keytesville was injured in a single-vehicle crash. State Troopers report Logue was northbound on Missouri Highway 5, south of Marceline, and swerved to miss a deer. He ran off the road, became airborne, and struck a tree. He was wearing a safety belt and had moderate injuries. He was taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment.

Sunday at about 9:55 pm, Troopers arrested 48-year-old Scott McDaniel of Slater or alleged DWI – aggravated offender, failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, and no seatbelt. He was taken to the Randolph County Jail.