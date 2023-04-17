Lady Hornets Soccer Returns To .500 With 6-1 Win At Cameron

The Chillicothe High School Girls Soccer team traveled to Cameron on Monday night and handed the Lady Dragons a 6-1 loss. The win for the Lady Hornets evens their record up at 5-5 on the season.

Senior forward Jessica Reeter got the scoring started in the 10th minute after a give-and go action between Delanie Kieffer and Juliann Gabrielson that ended with the Gabrielson assist.

Cameron scored its lone goal of the night in the 22nd minute when senior Jenessa Kirkendoll tallied a fast-break goal to cut the Chillicothe lead to 2-1.

The Lady Hornets added on one more in the 31st minute from Kieffer and another with 24 seconds remaining in the first half from freshman Hayden Hansen to take a 4-1 lead into the intermission.

Less than a minute into the second half, Gabrielson notched her seventh goal of the season for the Lady Hornets. Hansen added her second goal of the night in the 59th minute to bring the game to its final score of 6-1.

Chillicothe is back in action on Tuesday night at 5 pm when they host Lone Jack.