A two-vehicle crash near Trenton Monday morning left a New Hampton man with minor injuries. State Troopers report 64-year-old Ronald L Green of New Hampton was eastbound on Highway 6 at about 7:40 am and stopped in a construction zone a mile west of Trenton. 32-year-old Ethan W Wyant of Trenton was also eastbound and failed to stop, running into the back of the Green vehicle.

Green was taken to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with minor injuries. Wyant was not injured.