Headed To Prison

Three people are headed to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve their sentence or for treatment. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department received court orders to transfer two men to St Joseph and one woman to Vandalia. They include:

27-year-old Larry Steiner of Clarksdale, MO – sentenced to 7 years for a Probation Violation on a conviction for Stealing.

32-year-old Chase Fantazia of Chillicothe, sentenced to 3 years on a Probation Violation on a conviction for Unlawful Use of a Weapon

37-year-old Cheyenne Church of Kansas City, sentenced to the CODS program for a Probation Violation on a conviction for Possession Controlled Substance

