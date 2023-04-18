Jury Notices Mailed

Invitations to participate in the legal system were sent to 600 Livingston County residents. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received 600 mailings for prospective jurors to serve a term from June-October. The mail was sent out on Friday and should be received soon.

Missouri law requires the Circuit Clerk (Jane Gann) to prepare the names/addresses and provide these to the Sheriff for service. Sheriff Steve Cox says “If you were one of our luckiest citizens, please complete the form online and share your information with the court.”