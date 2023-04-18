Lady Hornets Use Stretch Of 4 Unanswered Goals To Beat Lone Jack 5-4

The Chillicothe High School Girls Soccer team knocked off Lone Jack 5-4 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-5 on the season. The Lady Hornets used a 24-minute stretch of four unanswered goals to build a lead big enough to hold off the Lady Mules.

Lone Jack got the scoring started just two minutes into the game when freshman Lauren Roth netted her first shot attempt. Chillicothe responded just three minutes later with a Delanie Kieffer goal off of the corner kick from Avery Baxter. The Lady Mules added another one less than 60 seconds later off the foot of junior Kelsey Conover.

Lady Hornets freshman Hayden Hansen tallied her 5th goal of the season in the 24th minute to tie the game up at two heading into the intermission.

Senior Jessica Reeter scored two goals in the 45th and 47th minutes to set the tone early in the second half. Kieffer added her second goal of the night just one minute later to make it a 5-2 lead for Chillicothe.

Lone Jack tried making a late push, scoring in the 57th and 62nd minutes, but the Lady Hornets were able to stave off the potential game tier for the final 18 minutes and grab the 5-4 victory.

Chillicothe hits the pitch again on Thursday when they host Mid-Buchanan at 5 pm.