Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred seventeen calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls included well-being checks, domestic disturbances, unfounded reports of theft, and working with other agencies.

1:50 am, Officer stopped an Oklahoma vehicle at US 36 and 65 for excessive speed. A firearm was seized from the driver who was found to be a convicted felon. The driver was released and the investigation continues.

11:15 pm, Officers responded to the 100 block of Jackson for a possible overdose. The person was transported by EMS to the hospital for medical evaluation.