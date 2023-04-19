Hornets Baseball In 3rd Place Game Of Benton Tournament

The Chillicothe High School Baseball team will take on Benton at 6:30 pm on Wednesday night in the 3rd place game of the Benton Tournament.

The Hornets are coming off of a dominant 20-3 victory over Guadalupe in the first round on Monday night where they won the second inning 17-0. Grant Leamer tallied four RBIs, and Justin Pyle and Noah Rinehart each knocked in three runs in the win.

Chillicothe came up just short on Tuesday night, falling to Savannah 7-6 in the semifinals. The Savages hit a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 7th inning to grab the win.

The Hornets get set to take on the tournament-host Benton for the 3rd place crown at 6:30 pm on Wednesday night. The Cardinals took down Chillicothe 14-0 in five innings back in early April.