Missouri Public Safety Grants Awarded

Over $6.3 million dollars in public safety grants were announced by Governor Mike Parson. These grants will help local agencies to access new equipment, supplies, personnel, and training. Funding received in the local area includes…

For Law Enforcement:

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office $12,875.00

Chillicothe Police Department $14,700.00

Hamilton Police Department $20,000.00

For Fire Safety

Chillicothe Fire Protection District #1 $20,000.00

Jamesport Fire & Rescue $7,220.00

Meadville Community Fire Protection District $16,902.80

For EMS

Caldwell County Ambulance District $20,000.00

Community Ambulance District of Daviess County $20,000.00

LifeFlight Eagle $20,000.00

Linn County Ambulance District $14,925.00

Sullivan County Ambulance District $19,894.70