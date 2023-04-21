Route C Bridge Over Yellow Creek To Close May 1st

A Sullivan County bridge will close May 1st for replacement. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the Route C bridge over Yellow Creek, located approximately 1.5 miles east of Route U, southeast of Milan, is scheduled to close Monday, May 1st. This bridge is part of the 31 weight-restricted, poor-condition bridges in north Missouri to be replaced under the federally funded FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program.

The Yellow Creek Bridge was built in 1952 and has a traffic volume of approximately 300 vehicles per day. This bridge is expected to remain closed through mid-September.