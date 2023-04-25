Chillicothe Police Report For Monday

One hundred forty-one calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Some of the calls include traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and follow-up investigations.

1:31 am, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 100 block of N. Washington Street for speeding and improper registration. The driver was found to be driving while suspended. He was arrested, processed, cited, and released.

5:54 pm Officers made a traffic stop at Webster and Walnut Street. A man was arrested, cited, and released for Driving While Revoked.