Final Days Of Chillicothe Spring Clean-Up

The final two days of Chillicothe’s annual Spring Clean-Up are this Wednesday and Saturday. This Spring Clean-up provides the community an opportunity to drop items for disposal at no charge. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says the Citywide Clean-up hours are from 8:00 am to noon and 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

Figg says the location is the old dump site, just north of the transfer station.

Those bringing items will need to unload their own vehicle and please – no hazardous materials.

Figg says they are accepting tires

The Citywide Clean-up is for Chillicothe Residents Only . If you have questions, contact the CMU office at 660-646-1683.