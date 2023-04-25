Lafayette Uses Big 1st Inning To Beat Chillicothe 4-2

The Chillicothe High School Baseball team dropped its Tuesday evening game at Lafayette 4-2. The Fighting Irish used a three-run 1st inning to set the tone early.

Carter Bruce got the scoring started with a sacrifice fly to score Isaac McQuinston from third to make it a 1-0 Lafayette lead. Drake Losson scored from third moments later on a fielders choice play on Braton Rhodes-Wiggins ground out to short. The third run of the inning was scored on a wild pitch to make it a 3-0 game following the first inning.

The Fighting Irish scored on another passed ball in the bottom of the 4th inning to increase the lead to 4-0. Chillicothe chipped away for the rest of the game, scoring on a deep shot to center field from Lane Nickle that scored Hubby Ralls. Gabe Hansen tallied an RBI double in the top of the 6th to cut the lead to 4-2.

Lafayette junior pitcher Brendon Bushong was stellar on the mound pitching all seven innings and only giving up one earned run on four hits. He retired 21 of the 28 batters he faced including seven strikeouts.

Chillicothe falls to 6-8 on the season and returns to action on Thursday with two pool play games in the Chillicothe Tournament. First they take on Kirksville at 3 pm and then Cameron at 7 pm.