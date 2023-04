A Bethany man had serious injuries when he ran into a bridge Tuesday morning on Highway 13 near Coffey. The crash occurred at about 9:05 am as 48-year-old Ryan Harrington was southbound and crossed the centerline, striking the bridge and his pick-up overturned, coming to rest on the passenger side – on the bridge. Harrington was not wearing a safety belt. He was taken by ambulance and later flown to University Hospital in Kansas City

