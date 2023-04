A Cameron teen had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Dekalb County. State Troopers report the 16-year-old girl was southbound on Route C, 4 miles west of Cameron when an animal came into the roadway and the girl ran her car off the right side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its top. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

Like this: Like Loading...