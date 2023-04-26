fbpx
Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday.  Some of the calls include:

12:40 am, a person reporting to be the victim of a scam told officers they were locked out of Facebook and paid to get the account back.  As a result, their bank account emptied.   Officers remind us to not give out personal or banking information.

8:44 am,  officers arrested a person that surrendering on a Livingston County warrant for Harassment.  He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

12:23 pm, A Parent with a child came to the police lobby.  The child was reported as a runaway from another jurisdiction.  Reporting the child had been found.

3:02 pm, Subject in PD to turn themselves in on warrants.  They posted bond and were released

