Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

Ninety calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

12:40 am, a person reporting to be the victim of a scam told officers they were locked out of Facebook and paid to get the account back. As a result, their bank account emptied. Officers remind us to not give out personal or banking information.

8:44 am, officers arrested a person that surrendering on a Livingston County warrant for Harassment. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.

12:23 pm, A Parent with a child came to the police lobby. The child was reported as a runaway from another jurisdiction. Reporting the child had been found.

3:02 pm, Subject in PD to turn themselves in on warrants. They posted bond and were released