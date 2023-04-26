Four Headed To Prison

Four people were ordered taken to the Missouri Department of Corrections to serve a sentence or attend a treatment program. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department received the order from the court to transport:

35-year-old Jeff Perkins of Trenton – sentenced to 5 years for Domestic Assault.

57-year-old Charles Doyle of Chillicothe – Sentenced to 4 years for Harassment.

53-year-old Orville Etherton of Chillicothe – sentenced to 3 years for Harassment.

34-year-old Clinton Foster of Newtown – sentenced to an ITP – 120-day program for Possession of a Controlled Substance.