Chillicothe Police are clearing items from their evidence room. Chief John Maples says the items may be picked up once they are released by the Prosecuting attorney. Officers are also clearing items of abandoned property that have not been claimed. Chief Maples says If you do come to pick up items from the police department, please contact them at 660-646-2121 and schedule the pick up so the department can have staffing available and access to the property.

Like this: Like Loading...