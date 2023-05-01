fbpx
Booked Into Jail

Two bookings at area jails are reported for Livingston County.

Twenty-six-year-old Dalton Robert Declue-Holt was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday.  He is held on charges of alleged Property Damage and Resisting Arrest. In November, a mental evaluation was ordered by the court.  Bond is set at $5,000.  His next court appearance is June 28th for trial setting.

Forty-seven-year-old Christie Ann Noble of Chillicothe was booked into the Clinton County Jail on Sunday for alleged disturbing the peace and assault.  She is held with no bond allowed t this time.

