Chillicothe Police Report – Sunday

Sixty calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Sunday. The calls include traffic stops, business checks, Paper Service, and follow-up investigations.

12:55 AM, Officers were called to the 400 block of Locust Street for an assault. The suspect was arrested, processed, and released.

2:38 AM, Officers took a walk-in report of an assault that occurred in the 400 block of Locust Street. A woman reported she was inappropriately touched by a man. Investigation continues.

7:01 PM, Officers responded to the area of Clay Street and Grandview Street woman yelling at neighbors and yelling for help. Officers arrived and located and identified the woman. She was taken to her home and later arrested for peace disturbance and assault on a law enforcement officer. She was held at the Clinton County Jail.