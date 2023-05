A truck fire summoned Chillicothe Firefighters late Friday night to 1717 Polk Street. The call came in at about 11:33 pm and firefighters arrived in three minutes to find flames present in the back seat and the bed of the truck.

About 250 gallons of water was used to put out the fire. The owner stated the truck had not been driven in a day.

The fire crew was on the scene for just under a half hour.