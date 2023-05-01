Governor Announces School Safety Grant Recipients

Chillicothe R-II and several area school districts are among the 169 districts across the state to receive funding under the first round of the new School Safety Grant Program announced by Governor Mike Parson.
Chillicothe R-II School District received $200,000
Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the funding will be used in several ways
Other districts on the list include:
Trenton………………………. $150,000
Marceline……………………. $100,000
Braymer C4………………….. $50,000
Pleasant View……………….. $50,000
Laredo…………………………. $50,000
Meadville……………………… $50,000
Southwest…………………….. $50,000
Cowgill…………………………. $48,814
Spickard………………………. $24,950