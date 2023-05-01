Governor Announces School Safety Grant Recipients

Chillicothe R-II and several area school districts are among the 169 districts across the state to receive funding under the first round of the new School Safety Grant Program announced by Governor Mike Parson.

Chillicothe R-II School District received $200,000

Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the funding will be used in several ways

Other districts on the list include:

Trenton………………………. $150,000

Marceline……………………. $100,000

Braymer C4………………….. $50,000

Pleasant View……………….. $50,000

Laredo…………………………. $50,000

Meadville……………………… $50,000

Southwest…………………….. $50,000

Cowgill…………………………. $48,814

Spickard………………………. $24,950