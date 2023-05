Two arrests in Sullivan County are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report from the weekend.

Sunday at 12:30 am, 48-year-old Jose T Roman of Milan was arrested for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.

At about 2:20 am, 30-year-old Johnathan M Aguero of Unionville was arrested for 2 counts of alleged DWI with a person under 17 in the vehicle. He was processed and released.