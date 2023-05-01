Wyletta June Jones, 85 of Chillicothe, Missouri passed away on April 25, 2023 at Hedrick Medical Center. Wyletta was born on June 27, 1937 to parents Fay William Dewey and Faye Alvira Scott. She graduated Wheeling High School then worked at Boss Glove Factory. Wyletta married Maurice Edward Jones who preceded her in death on October 23, 2016.

She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, and most of all she loved to spend time with her family.

Wyletta is survived by Sons Jeff (Barbara) Jones of Bosworth, Missouri; Michael (Amanda) Jones of Michigan; Daughter Debbie Head of Chillicothe, Missouri; Several Grandchildren and Great grandchildren; Sisters Joyce Walker of Chillicothe, Missouri; Sandra Mallory Trenton, Missouri; Berenta Brown of Arkansas; Brothers Loyd Dewey of Tina, Missouri; David Dewey of Carrollton, Missouri; And Several Nieces and Nephews.

She is preceded in death by Husband Maurice Jones; Parents Fay and Faye Dewey; Son Steve Jones; Sister Linda Grossman; Frances Shirley; Brother Joe Dewey.

Memorials In honor of Wyletta go to Breast and Lung Cancer Research and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral home 3141 Washington street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condenses can be made at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

Visitation will be held on Friday may 5, 2023 from 5:00pm till 7:00pm

Arrangements in care of Heritage Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri

There is no Burial at this time.