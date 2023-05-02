fbpx
Facebook Twitter

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Play Now

Buglary In Chillicothe Police Report

One-hundred-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report.  Some of the items in the report include:

Early Monday morning, Officers responded to the Blackwell Creek Bridge work zone, where a semi had rubbed the bridge with a front tire, causing it to go flat.  The truck then went off the right side of the road and into the ditch.

At about 11:50 am, Officers took a report of burglary in the 300 block of Martin Street.  A tool chest was reported stolen from a garage.  The investigation continues.

Officers also handled traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

 

%d bloggers like this:
%d bloggers like this: