Buglary In Chillicothe Police Report

One-hundred-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report. Some of the items in the report include:

Early Monday morning, Officers responded to the Blackwell Creek Bridge work zone, where a semi had rubbed the bridge with a front tire, causing it to go flat. The truck then went off the right side of the road and into the ditch.

At about 11:50 am, Officers took a report of burglary in the 300 block of Martin Street. A tool chest was reported stolen from a garage. The investigation continues.

Officers also handled traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.