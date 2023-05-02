Sharon Lea Rupp 83, of Chillicothe passed away on April 29, 2023 at her home under the care of St Lukes Hospice and her son Mark Rupp. Sharon was born on December 7, 1939 to Benjamin and Juanita (Bulyar) Peery. She graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1958 then worked as a Telephone Operator in Chillicothe and Trenton. She also worked as a Office Manager for David Rupp Oil Company. Sharon married David William Rupp on August 3, 1965 at St. Columban Church David Preceded her in death on February 23, 2016. She was a member of St. Columban Church, and of Chillicothe Garden club Troop Committee for Troop 121.

Sharon enjoyed to travel, landscaping and gardening work but most of all she loved to spend time with her son.

She is survived by her son Mark Rupp of Kansas City, Missouri.

Sharon is preceded by her parents Benjamin and Juanita Peery; Husband David Rupp and a Bother.

Memorials in honor of Sharon go to St. Columban Church and can be mailed to of left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences can be let at www.heritage-becausewecare.com

A Parish Rosary will be held at 6:00pm May 3, 2023 with visitation to follow till 8:00pm at Heritage Funeral Home.

A Mass Of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am Thursday May 4, 2023 at St. Columban Church.

Burial will be held at Edgewood Cemetery.

Arrangement and Services are under the care of Heritage Funeral Home.