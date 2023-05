2023 MEC Track And Field Championship Results

The Chillicothe High School track and field teams participated in the 2023 MEC Championships on Tuesday evening. Both the Hornets and Lady Hornets placed 2nd overall as a team.

Here are the events with a Chillicothe top three finisher:

Running Events:

100m dash:

Boys – Jacob Adams – 11.83 (3rd place)

200m dash:

Boys – Jacob Adams – 23.79 (1st place)

400m dash:

Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 1:02.02 (1st place)

Boys – Jonathan Sanchez – 56.92 (3rd place)

800m dash:

Girls – Kayanna Cranmer – 2:34.61 (2nd place)

1600m:

Boys – Cain Evans – 4:45.64 (3rd place)

3200m:

Girls – Rylee Anderson – 14.23.47 (3rd place)

Boys – Cain Evans – 10:30.22 (2nd place)

4 x 100m relay:

Boys – Kenyen Gannan, Jonathan Sanchez, Corbin Rodenberg, Jacob Adams – 46.25 (2nd place)

4 x 200m relay:

Girls – Rebecca Pittman-Maupin, Anna Pfaff, Lyla Beetsma, Kayanna Cranmer – 1:53.15 (3rd place)

4 x 400m relay

Girls – Glenna Barnett, Lyla Beetsma, Kayanna Cranmer, Rebecca Pittman-Maupin – 4:24.69 (2nd place)

Boys – Jonathan Sanchez, Alijah Hibner, Laik Graham, Javon Kille – 3:44.15 (2nd place)

4 x 800m relay

Girls – Glenna Barnett, Gracelynn Barnett, Kaelyn Graupman, Isabella Garr – 11:54.50 (3rd place)

Boys – Laik Graham, Cain Evans, Clayton Savage, Luke Thompson – 8:39.97 (2nd place)

Jumping Events

High Jump:

Girls – Lyla Beetsma – 1.45m (2nd place)

Pole Vault:

Girls – Sarah Boon – 2.44m (2nd place)

Boys –

Charles Walker – 3.96m (1st place)

Gavin Funk – 3.81m (2nd place)

Long Jump:

Boys – Javon Kille – 5.96m (3rd place)

Triple Jump

Girls –

Lyla Beetsma – 10.13m (2nd place)

Anna Pfaff – 9.97m (3rd place)

Boys – Javon Kille – 12.15m (2nd place)

Throwing Events

Discus:

Girls –

Sadie Midgyett – 33.55m (1st place)

Olivia Jenkins – 30.12m (2nd place)

Boys –

Isaiah Sprong – 41.02m (2nd place)

Shane Murphy – 38.50m (3rd place)

Javelin:

Girls – Hope Helton – 34.77m (3rd place)

Boys –

Cy Evans – 46.44m (1st place)

Isaiah Sprong – 41.50m (3rd place)

TEAM SCORES

Girls –

1. Maryville – 154

2. Chillicothe – 132

3. St. Pius X – 113

Boys –

1. Maryville – 265

2. Chillicothe – 171

3. St. Pius X – 74